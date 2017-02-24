Head East To Play County Bicentennial

The legendary classic rock band Head East will headline day one of the Bond County Bicentennial on Saturday, July 1, 2017 on the Bradford National Bank Main Stage.

Head East has long set the standard for authentic, full-vocal, goodtime rock harmonies that few bands can equal. Their high-energy shows are filled with superb vocals, flashy guitar work and memorable keyboard melodies that continue to rock audiences of all ages. Their signature song, “THERE’S NEVER BEEN ANY REASON (Save My Life)” has long-been considered by many radio stations across the country as “The Rock & Roll National Anthem.” For more than four decades the band has brought classic rock to countless audiences all across North America.

Bicentennial entertainment chair Randy Alderman said, “We are excited that Head East will provide the headlining music on day one of the Bond County Bicentennial. The band still tours extensively and their sound and show will delight young and old alike.”

John Coleman, Chairman of the two-day Bicentennial event, said, “This is the first of several announcements we will be making. Our committee has worked really hard to put together memorable entertainment for our county celebration.”

According to founding member and keyboardist Roger Boyd, Head East will continue to bring their brand of dance and shout, good-time rock and roll to audiences of all ages for many years to come. “As long as I can lift my synthesizer over my head and the audience goes wild, we’ll keep rockin’ on!”

Their music has been featured in the cult movie classic Dazed and Confused, as well as Sahara and The Education of Charlie Banks, and Emmy award winning TV shows Friday Night Lights and That 70s Show. Their newest release (April, 2013), Raise A Little Hell, contains several Head East classic party rockers, including their monumental classic ‘There’s Never Been Any Reason (Save My Life),’ along with new, soon-to-be HE classics, that capture all of the excitement, energy and magic of their live shows.

Head East is a 5-piece band consisting of Roger Boyd (keyboards & vocals), Greg Manahan (bass, lead guitar & vocals), Glen Bridger (lead guitar & vocals), Eddy Jones (drums & vocals), and Darren Walker (lead vocals & bass). They have always been one of the friendliest, most approachable, professional bands in rock and roll who are willing to make themselves available at all times for interviews and “meet and greets”.

Head East maintains a close bond with their loyal fans through their official website, YouTube channel, Facebook and Twitter pages, and their official newsletter. The band is popular throughout the world and regularly receives fan correspondence from many nations and from across the United States.