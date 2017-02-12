Hillsboro Stabbing

At 10:25 AM on Saturday, February 11, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a woman stating that a man was in her father’s house, in the 8300 block of Walshville Trail in Hillsboro, and was stabbing the father and daughter.

Upon their arrival, deputies took 63 year old David C. Johnisee, of Hillsboro, into custody. Inside the residence they found the homeowner, 75 year old Melvin Hoxsey, Sr. Hoxsey had sustained non-life threating injuries from a knife and from the alleged struggle with Johnisee.

52 year old Mary Koch was also in the house suffering from multiple non-life threatening injuries, including a stab wound in her face.

Hoxsey and Koch told deputies that Johnisee had knocked on the door and allegedly attacked Hoxsey when he answered it. Johnisee allegedly forced his way into the home and began stabbing both Hoxsey and Koch once inside. Hoxsey was able to subdue Johnisee and hold him until deputies arrived.

Koch was taken to Hillsboro Area Hospital by the Hillsboro Area Ambulance Service and Hoxsey was transported to the same hospital by family members. Hoxsey and Koch stated that they did not know Johnisee and did not know why he allegedly them.

Johnisee is being held in the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Jail pending formal charges. Pending charges include two counts of alleged attempted homicide, home invasion, unlawful use of a weapon and aggravated battery.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office continues their investigation.