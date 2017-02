The Bond County Historical Society is having a soup supper Tuesday, February 28, with serving beginning at 6:00 p.m., in the Bradford Community Building. The cost for the soup supper is $5.00 per person.

A program following the supper features Kathryn Harris portraying Harriet Tubman, conductor on the Underground Railroad.

Soup supper tickets are available at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store, Will-o-th-Wind, and TNT RV.