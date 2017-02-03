HSHS Heart Month Activities

The Center for Cardiac Rehab & Wellness at HSHS St. Joseph’s Highland is celebrating Heart Health Month with a variety of events in February. With a focus on heart health education, the events present information in a fun way to engage the community.

“We have fun activities planned for our community to celebrate Heart Health Month,” said Amy Liefer, Director of Communications at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “These are events with some education built in for participants but done so in an entertaining way. All of the events are free to participate.”

This year’s main event is Glo Bingo, which will be held on Friday, February 10, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland. The event is free and doors open at 6 p.m. with bingo starting at 7:30 p.m. This event replaces the annual Heart Poker Walk, which took place at the Korte Rec Center each February. Everyone is encouraged to bring their own healthy snacks to the event, and a cash bar will be available. Participants must register in advance for this event by calling (618) 651-2755.

“We hosted the Poker Walk for a lot of years and it was very successful,” Liefer said. “We wanted to try something new and see how it was received. So far, the response has been very good.”

In addition to Glo Bingo, St. Joseph’s Hospital is one of five hospitals in the HSHS Southern Illinois Division co-hosting a Healthy Hearts event on Saturday, Feb. 18, at St. Clare Square Mall in Fairview Heights. The event will feature educational information, special presentations, hands-on CPR demonstrations, nutrition information, free screenings, and prizes and giveaways. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Center Court of the mall near the children’s play area.

For more information about these events or the Center for Cardiac Rehab & Wellness, please contact Amy Liefer, Director of Communications at St. Joseph’s Highland at 618-651-2589.