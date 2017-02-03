Humane Society 2016 Report

Bond County Humane Society (BCHS) extends sincere appreciation to all donors, volunteers and businesses that have provided support throughout 2016. BCHS Volunteers alone donated more than 5,000 hours last year to help care for the animals in need. In 2016 BCHS took in a total of 217 cats and dogs. The breakdown of animals is: 96 Kittens, 13 cats, 58 puppies and 53 dogs. Of those numbers, 26% of the kittens/cats and 72% of the puppies/dogs were rescued from kill facilities. The remaining Kittens, cats, puppies and dogs are the result of owner surrenders, abandoned animals and strays.

We are happy to have found responsible loving homes for 89 kittens, 25 cats, 49 puppies and 45 dogs. The animals not yet adopted are waiting to find their forever homes. BCHS has exceeded all of its goals and past records for intakes and adoptions in 2016.

BCHS also appreciates the efforts of individuals who have utilized our spay/neuter programs in an effort to reduce the pet overpopulation in our community. Our shelter operations require approximately $3,000/month which would not be possible without your on-going support. Thank you for being a part of fulfilling our mission of helping these animals.

For more information about Bond County Humane Society visit www.bondcohs.petfinder.com or www.facebook.com/bondcohs, or www.twitter.com/bchs4pets .