Injury Accident In Macoupin County

Two people were injured Saturday around 3 PM in a single vehicle crash in Macoupin County.

Illinois State Police report that a vehicle driven by 52 year old Rudolph Jackson, of Royal Lakes, IL, was southbound on IL Rt. 159, a half mile north of IL Rt. 138, when the car left the roadway to the east. The vehicle hit a ditch embankment and struck a tree.

Both the driver and the passenger, 36 year old Denita Hidden, of Gillespie, were ejected from the vehicle. Jackson was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by Survival Flight Helicopter Service and Hidden was transported to Alton Memorial Hospital by Alton Memorial Ambulance Service. Both driver and passenger are expected to survive.

The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office, Bunker Hill Police Department, Bunker Hill Fire Department, and Shipman Fire Department assisted at the scene. State Police continue to investigate the crash and no charges have been issued at this time.