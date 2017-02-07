January Animal Control Report

In their meeting Tuesday, the Bond County Board accepted the animal control report for the month of January.

Animal control officer Jim Hess reports 58 animal complaints last month. 16 were from rural county areas, 39 from the city of Greenville, and 1 each from Mulberry Grove, Smithboro, and Sorento. 16 dogs were impounded in January and 10 were released to owners. 11 cats were impounded and 1 was released to the owner.

2 dogs were released to the Bond County Humane Society and one to another no-kill shelter. 12 animals were adopted by the Bond County shelter. 2 cats were euthanized.

Hess responded to 8 wild animal reports, including 2 opossums, 1 squirrel, 1 potbellied pig, and 4 snakes.

3 animal bites were reported; 2 in Greenville and one county resident.