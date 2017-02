January Leaders Of The Month At GES

Greenville Elementary School has announced its student “Leaders of the Month” for January. The Character Education word of the month was “Courage”.

Kindergarten students through second graders, pictured above, include:

Kindergarten (Front Row): Taevon Petty, Collin Walker, Hayden Hediger, Hayden May, October Koontz, Hailey Casner, Savannah Grimes. Not pictured: Xavier Jones

1st Grade (Second Row): Lukas Simmonds, Milan Hustedde, Joshua Weiss, Katelyn Scott, Madeline Emerson, Alecki Graham, Not pictured: Jianna Gropp, Jaden Loeffler

2nd Grade (Third Row): Joshawa Hair, Mya Bohannon, Audrey Cornelius, Walker Kessinger, Delaney Patrick, Emma Bingham, Jay Neer, Herschel Dothager

Third through fifth grade students, below, include:

3rd Grade (Front Row): Lane Mollett, Hunter Gragert, Haylee Hediger, Kyle Workman, Madison Moeller, Jasmyn Wedin, Riley Martin, Aiden Cartwright

4th Grade (Second Row): Carter Manhart, Caden Wayman, Aiden Allgood, Shelby Hamilton, Carson Dothager, Michael Wilson, Elisha Dietz, David Cruz, Not pictured: Isabella Rose

5th Grade (Third Row): Luke Williams, Ellie Schaufelberger, Jeremy Terwilliger, Nico Waugh, Abigail Hoffman, Shayna Henderson, Nicholas Rasler, Enrique Castro, Trenton Zeeb