Joliff Named Trust & Branch Manager

Mike Radliff, First National Bank President, has announced the appointment of bank vice-president Jay Jolliff as Trust and Branch Manager at the FNB Financial Center in Vandalia. Jolliff joined FNB in November 2008 as Assistant Vice-President/Loan Officer at the Patoka branch. He’s excited about the opportunity to continue the solid traditions of the bank’s trust department. “This provides me a chance to return to my banking roots,” Jolliff commented.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville and a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University. Jolliff’s career began at Bank of America in St. Louis, where he was a private bank compliance officer, an investment research analyst and member of the fiduciary risk management division.

“We’re thrilled to utilize Jay’s experience in the trust area,” said Radliff. “He’ll be a great addition to the Financial Center and bring some exciting, new ideas.”

Jolliff joins FNB’s Trust Department team of Liz Heinzmann, trust officer, Michelle Alstat, assistant trust officer, and Sue Urban, Trust Associate. As branch manager, Jolliff will replace Dennis Ehrat upon his retirement in March of this year. The Financial Center is located at 311 Banker Blvd. in Vandalia.

Jay and his wife, Jennifer, have three children, Hunter, Beau, and Dane. He is actively involved in the community as president of the Vandalia Rotary, treasurer of the Kaskaskia College Foundation, and member of the Sons of the American Legion.

The First National Bank has locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville. Chartered in 1865, The First National Bank has grown to over $300 million in assets.