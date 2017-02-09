Keyesport Fire Annual Meeting

The Keyesport Fire Department recently held their annual banquet at Crossroads Restaurant.

In 2016 the department responded to 158 calls. The Fire Department covers 100 square miles covering Bond, Clinton and Fayette Counties. Officers include Fire Chief Jim Golder, Asst. Chief Mark Schmitt, Captain Dave Harnetiaux, and Lieutenant Chad Vohlken. The Board of Trustees includes President Brad Apple, Secretary Dennis Hempen, and Treasurer Ed Rainey.

Firefighters Jim Edwards, Paul Bailey, and Jeff Dornin were recognized for 5 years of service each. Dan Korte was recognized for 10 years of service.

Jim Edwards was presented with both the First Responder and Firefighter of the Year Awards.