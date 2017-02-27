LRCF Fundraising Kickoff

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation is hosting its annual fundraising kickoff breakfast Saturday, March 4 at the St. Lawrence Catholic Church hall. Doors open at 8:45 a.m. with a free breakfast at 9:15 a.m. followed by a short program by LRCF board and committee members at 10:00 a.m.

The Lemuel Rhodes Cancer Foundation provides financial assistance to local cancer patients.

This year’s fundraising theme is “Stand By Me”. All Bond County residents are invited to learn about the foundation and how to get involved in fundraising. New teams and individuals are welcome.

For more information, call Gina at (618) 410-6014.