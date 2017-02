The Highland Chamber of Commerce presents a Mardi Gras 2017 Carnival Saturday, February 25, in the Lindendale Ballroom. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with dinner served at 6:30. The cost is $40.00 and you are asked to RSVP by Wednesday, February 15. For more information call the Highland Chamber of Commerce or visit www.highlandillinois.com.