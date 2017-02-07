MG Board Approves Credit Card Payments

The Mulberry Grove Village Board met Monday. Tracy Rone with Court Money presented a service option allowing village residents to pay bills using a credit card or online. There is no cost to the village and the fee would be $1.75 for amounts up to $50.00 and 3.5% of bills larger than $50.00. The board decided to try the service and it will be available in about three weeks. Residents may pay their water bills with a credit card or debit card at the village hall or online. For more information about the new service, call the village hall.

Board members discussed the costs involved with current printers and ink. Dave Koonce presented information on the cost of a laser printer and laser cartridges and showed cost savings over time. The board approved the purchase of a laser printer and cartridges not to exceed $500.00.

The board adopted a travel, meals, and lodging ordinance for board members and employees. They approved the purchase of a new flow meter to replace the one damaged by lightning and the Sanitation District contract for another year.