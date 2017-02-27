MG School Board Finances

The Mulberry Grove Board of Education met recently. In the financial report, Superintendent Brad Turner said fund balances are strong and general state aid payments continue to arrive on time. The district received a categorical state aid payment for transportation and special education in January from last year. No categorical state aid payments for transportation and special education have been received for this year. Illinois still owes the Mulberry Grove District approximately $150,000.00 for the 2016-2017 school year.

The board approved a resolution providing for the issue of taxable general obligation school bonds, series 2017, for the purpose of increasing the working cash fund of the district. The resolution authorizes the sale of the bonds to the purchaser.

Superintendent Turner outlined building upkeep projects for the summer. Windows in the elementary school need replacing and exterior doors are scheduled for replacement. They plan to update the security camera system and add some cameras, provide a sidewalk along the front of the elementary school with steps to the north entrance, and work on classroom electrical upgrades.

Mulberry Grove will combine with several other Southern Illinois school districts in a class action lawsuit suing the State of Illinois for educational rights due to lack of funding. The goal is to pressure the governor to change the funding formula for state aid and to compel the state to provide financial support to schools so they can provide quality education.

Following a closed session, the board hired Brianna Smith head high school girls’ basketball coach and Zoe Zinkgraf elementary school individual aid.