Mulberry Grove FFA Week Activities

FFA Week is February 18-25 and Mulberry Grove members scheduled a variety of activities.

Monday, February 20 is a school holiday.

Tuesday is camouflage day.

Wednesday is Patriotic day and students are encouraged to wear red, white, and blue. The Elementary Ag Olympics is also Wednesday.

Thursday is blue and gold day with officers wearing official dress. The teacher appreciation meal and high school Ag Olympics are also Thursday.

The petting zoo is scheduled for Friday along with tractor day and students are encouraged to wear merchandise of their favorite tractor brand.