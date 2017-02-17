Mulberry Grove Murals

If you’ve seen the murals on the north side of Miller’s Market in Mulberry Grove and wondered how they got there, we’ve got the answer for you.

The two murals were painted last summer and fall by Mulberry Grove resident Carol Evaul.

She told WGEL she is proud to be a resident of Mulberry Grove and wanted to do something for the village.

The large mural on the wall depicts a rural scene.

Evaul said residents stopped by during the painting and offered ideas on what to include.

The smaller mural spells out “Mulberry Grove” and symbols have been added.

Evaul said she has completed several wall paintings in the homes of family members and in her own home. Now, those living in Mulberry Grove and passing through can enjoy her artistic talent by viewing the downtown murals.