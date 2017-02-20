New Faces & Places

The Greenville Chamber of Commerce held the New Places and Faces program recently.

Before those in attendance talked about their businesses and organizations, Director Kami Suess talked about upcoming Chamber of Commerce events.

She said the Chamber is accepting nominations for the Turley Memorial Award. The award presentation will be in April. An online job fair will be held soon. The Cardinals Baseball luncheon will be in May.

Turley Award nominations will be accepted until the end of February.

The city-wide yard sale weekend will be in early May.