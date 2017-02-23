Olson Contract

The Bond County Community Unit 2 board of education has given Superintendent Wes Olson another contract extension.

Olson was originally hired on a three-year contact in 2015. During the second semester last year, the board gave Olson another year on his contract.

Tuesday night, the board voted 7 to zero, to approve a five-year contract for the superintendent with the current school year being the first year of the new contract.

When he was hired, Olson received an annual salary of $123,000. His pay was frozen for the current year. The board has approved a 2 ½ percent increase for next year, and the salary for the years after that are to be determined.

Olson was pleased to receive the new contract. He said he appreciates the board’s confidence and looks forward to continuing his work with the district.

Click below to hear his comments:

In other action, the board approved multi-year employment contracts for other administrators, who had previously been hired one year at a time.

Receiving four-year contracts were Assistant High School Principal David Weller, Greenville Jr. High Principal Gary Brauns, Greenville Elementary School Principal Eric Swingler, Pocahontas Principal Jason Rakers, and Technology/Curriculum Coordinator Meg File. A three-year contract was set for High School Principal Wendy Porter. It was set at that length due to plans to retire.

The board vote on the contracts was 5 to 2 with Jay Young and Michael Timmermann against the motion.