Greenville Firefighters responded Tuesday, at 2:40 p.m., to a pole barn fire on Ayers Lane north of Greenville.

According to Fire Chief Denny Wise, the barn was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire and prevented damage to the nearby home. The cause of the fire was probably a spark from a nearby burning brush pile.

Shoal Creek and Mulberry Grove Firefighters provided mutual aid with tankers and manpower and Smithboro Firefighters were on standby.

No injuries were reported and fire department personnel were on the scene about two hours.