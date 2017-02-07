Pre-Registration For Highland Health Fair

HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital Highland is now accepting pre-registrations for the Spring Health Fair that will be held on Tuesday, April 18, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Highland. The fair will be held from 5:30 to 11:30 a.m. Pre-registration is required for an appointment time and must be completed in person. Registration events are being held through April 11. Walk-in appointments will be taken starting at 10:15 a.m.

“Our Spring Health Fair has been very successful each year and we continue to find ways to make the process faster and easier for those who attend,” said Melissa Cates, interim Chief Nursing Officer at St. Joseph’s Hospital. “It is a convenient way to learn about your health, get answers to your questions, and find ways to make it easier to live a healthy lifestyle.”

The Spring Health Fair is a self-pay service. St. Joseph’s Hospital will not bill your insurance plan for any services rendered. Health Fair receipts may be submitted to insurance plans, but St. Joseph’s Hospital will not be able to provide an insurance claim.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older to take blood tests offered at the 2017 Spring Health Fair. Screenings with a 10 hour fast require plenty of water only; no gum, hard candy, sugar, or sweeteners.

In addition to offering vital statistics such as height, weight, and blood pressure, guests attending the health fair can also receive free screenings for dental health, hearing, BMI, and diet and nutrition.

Other screenings that can be conducted for a fee include:

Comprehensive Blood Screening – includes complete blood chemistry; cholesterol and lipids, cardiac risk profile, anemia test, complete blood count, kidney and liver function, thyroid. 10 hour fast required for this test. $45

Prostate Specific Agents (PSA) – For men only. A doctor uses these results in conjunction with an exam to screen for prostate cancer. $15

Hemoglobin A1C – For those with or at risk for diabetes. Indicates if treatment measures are working to prevent organ damage. 10 hour fast required for this test. $10

Vitamin D – For Vitamin D deficiency. Needed for calcium absorption and strong bones. $15

Peak Flow Test – Measures lung function. $10

Bone Density – Heel scanning machine. Screens for Osteoporosis $5

“The health fair allows us to bring greater accessibility to health care to our community,” said Amy Liefer, Director of Communications. “It is a tangible way for St. Joseph’s Hospital to demonstrate our mission of revealing Christ’s healing love for all people through our health care ministry.”

Registration events will be held in the main lobby at St. Joseph’s Hospital:

Monday, February, 13, Noon to 2 p.m.

Thursday, February 23, 4-6 p.m.

Wednesday, March 1, 8-10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 8-10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 7, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday, March 9, 4-6 p.m.

Monday, March 13, Noon to 2 p.m.

Friday, March 17, 8-10 a.m.

Tuesday, March 21, 4-6 p.m.

Thursday, March 23, 8-10 a.m.

Monday, March 27, Noon to 2 p.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 8-10 a.m.

Wednesday, March 29, 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, April 4, Noon to 2 p.m.

Thursday, April 6, 4-6 p.m.

Tuesday, April 11, 8-10 a.m.

2017 Spring Health Fair results will be mailed to the participant in approximately 3-4 weeks; no results will be mailed or faxed to the provider. For more information or if you have any questions, please call 618-651-2739.