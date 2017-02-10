Bond County Sheriff’s Deputies and an Air Evac Lifeteam helicopter responded to a rollover accident on Rt. 40, west of Greenville Thursday at 9:15 PM.

A vehicle driven by 15 year old Nicholas Pearman, of Granite City, was eastbound near Wagon Wheel Road when he said he swerved off the roadway. According to deputies, Pearman overcorrected and exited the roadway to the north. The vehicle overturned and stopped in the field north of the roadway.

Deputies told WGLE the helicopter transported Pearman to a St. Louis hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The Greenville Fire Protection District assisted at the scene.