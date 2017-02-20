Rx 4 Safety Program

Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies recently made their fifth drop-off in the “Rx 4 Safety” prescription drug initiative.

Since implementation of the program in April 2015, they have disposed of nearly 6,400 pounds of medications.

Secured drop-off bins are at the police departments in Alton, Bethalto, Collinsville, East Alton, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Highland, Maryville, Roxana, SIU-E, Troy, Wood River, and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. These drop-off boxes are available to citizens 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Items accepted include: over the counter medications, vitamins, liquids, narcotics, cough syrup, prescription medicines, hormones, painkillers, antibiotics, ointments, oils, and identified pills. Items not accepted include: oxygen tanks, asthma inhalers, mercury thermometers, hearing aids, household waste, and needles.

For more information, call Jaimie at 296-4850.