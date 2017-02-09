Saddle Dam II Roadway Closure

The Saddle Dam II Roadway and multiuser trail will be temporarily closed from McNair Campground to the Dam East Boat Ramp entrance from Monday, February 13, through Friday, March 10, 2017. This closure is necessary to provide public safety during routine maintenance to the pump station discharge pipe and roadway. During this timeframe, visitors can access the Dam East Boat Ramp and Recreation Area and the Fish House Restaurant from the east entrance off of U.S Hwy 50.

For more information, contact the Carlyle Lake Project Office at (618) 594-2484 or email at carlylelake@usace.army.mil.