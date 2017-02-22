School Board Meeting Thursday

The Bond County Community Unit 2 board of education has scheduled a special meeting for Thursday at 5 p.m. in the conference room on North Hena Street.

On the agenda is consideration of issuing $615,100 in working cash bonds to cover a payment on the 2013 building bonds approved by voters.

Wes Olson, superintendent, said this reallocation of debt is being done in case tax caps go into effect state-wide. The school board has already conducted a public hearing regarding the proposal.

Olson said that the legal process that was followed will allow the district to reallocate bonds in 2017, if tax caps go into effect later. Another public hearing would have to be held.

If the reallocation of debt is not done and tax caps go into effect, Unit 2’s future borrowing capability would be limited, according to the superintendent.

Also on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting, is consideration of abating the taxes levied for the 2016 debt service payment on the 2013 bonds.

A third item of discussion is consideration of a resolution for the district to be involved in a class action lawsuit, with other districts, against the State of Illinois regarding education funding.