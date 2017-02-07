Science Instruments At College

The Greenville College science department is the recipient of four instruments donated by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration from its Chicago lab.

Darrell Iler, chairman of the chemistry department at G.C., said the scientific instruments are a great addition to the department. He said the combined cost of the four state-of-the-art items is about $350,000. He said another benefit is that the equipment is fairly new.

Two of the four instruments will go into service at the college this week and Iler said the other two will probably first be used this summer.

Professor Iler was asked how Greenville College was fortunate to get the DEA donation. A former chemistry faculty member from GC left the school to work for the DEA. During a recent visit, GC officials mentioned that if the DEA was ever parting with equipment, they should consider GC as a possible destination.

Iler said one of the biggest challenges with scientific equipment is making sure the instruments remain operable, so the DEA has greatly helped that situation.