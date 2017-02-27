Sentenced For Contraband At FCI

Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that Mario L. Gordon, age 37, of Chicago, Illinois was sentenced to 6 months’ imprisonment on February 23, 2017 for possession of a controlled substance inside the federal prison at Greenville, Illinois.

Gordon’s 6-month sentence must be served consecutively to his original 2002 sentence of 360 months for Possession With Intent to Deliver Cocaine.

At his change of plea hearing, Gordon admitted that he had possessed “K-2,” a form of synthetic marijuana, on July 1, 2016 while he was an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (“FCI”) in Greenville, Illinois.

The investigation which resulted in Gordon’s arrest and conviction was conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Robert L. Garrison.