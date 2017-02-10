Sheriff On Texting, Phones

Bond County Sheriff Jeff Brown said he has been seeing more motorists violating the state laws regarding texting and telephone usage while driving.

That concerns the sheriff, especially when he sees it in school zones.

He said law states that you must use a hands-free device if you are talking on the phone in the car. He also reminds that texting should never be done when you’re behind the wheel. He said he notices a lot of phone use in vehicles in school zones, which is very dangerous.

Illinois’ cell phone and texting laws are “primary” laws, which means an officer can make a traffic stop solely for violation of those statutes.

All cell phone use is prohibited while driving in a school zone or in a highway construction zone. In addition, a novice driver is banned from driving and using a cell phone.

All drivers are prohibited from texting while driving.

Sheriff Brown said his deputies will be stepping up enforcement of the cell phone and texting laws in Bond County.

Exceptions for drivers texting are for the sole purpose of reporting an emergency situation, using a device in hands-free or voice-activated mode, if the driver is parked on the shoulder of the road, or when the vehicle is stopped due to normal traffic being obstructed and the driver has the vehicle’s transmission in neutral or park.