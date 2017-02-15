Soil District Finances

In these times of agencies struggling to survive financially, the Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is holding its own.

In fiscal year 2016, the district spent $38,688 more than it received, but reserves allow the district to continue with an overall balance.

District Treasurer Karen File reported at the district’s annual meeting that a state payment was finally received, which helped the situation.

The two big money-making programs for the soil and water district are equipment rental and the soil fertility sampling program.