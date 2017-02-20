State Trooper Applications

Applications for becoming an Illinois State Police (ISP) Trooper are continually accepted by the ISP Merit Board. Officials with the ISP are encouraging those individuals who are interested in a career in law enforcement to visit the ISP Merit Board website to complete an application for employment.

The ISP is committed to continue to be one of the premier law enforcement agencies in the country. We provide cutting-edge training in a variety of law enforcement functions. Initially, all ISP Academy graduates are assigned to patrol; however, Troopers have the opportunity to transition to one of the many specialty functions within our agency. Opportunities include crime scene investigations; SWAT; and becoming a pilot, K-9 officer, investigator, motorcycle officer, or safety education officer on patrol to name a few.

Anyone with questions about becoming an ISP officer can contact Sergeant Elbert Jennings or Special Agent Melissa Uhles. Sergeant Jennings can be reached by telephone at (217) 785-4370 or email at Elbert_Jennings@isp.state.il.us. Special Agent Uhles can be reached by telephone at (618) 346-3482 or email at Melissa_Uhles@isp.state.il.us.

To complete an application please go to http://recruitment.iosolutions.com/Online-Job-Applications/Police-Job-Applications/ISP-Merit-Board-IL-State-Trooper-Application-2014.html, and for more information about the application process, visit the ISP Merit Board website at www.illinoistrooper.com.