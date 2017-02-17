Summer Youth Police Program

Officials with the Illinois State Police (ISP) and the American Legion announce plans for the 45th Annual American Legion Youth Police Camp (ALYPC). The camp will again be held at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield, Illinois, and will run June 25-30, 2017.

Dozens of teens from across Illinois will discover career opportunities through training with police and military personnel. The primary purpose of the ALYPC is to establish an interactive and positive relationship between Illinois teens and law enforcement officers. The week-long residency camp is structured to promote educational and learning opportunities for youth ages 14-16 in the areas of law enforcement, military, leadership, cultural diversity, personal development, physical fitness, and social and interpersonal skills. The ALYPC Cadets will be honored at a graduation ceremony on June 30, 2017, and will receive a graduation certificate.

American Legion volunteers and ISP Troopers are assigned to manage the program and serve as instructors and mentors. Many of the American Legion and ISP volunteers are former graduates of the program.

“I enjoy being a member of the American Legion for a number of reasons,” said Sangamon County Sheriff Wes Barr. “One, obviously, is what they do for the veterans. But also, it’s because of community programs like this that reach out to the community and try to make it a better place,” he added. Sheriff Barr, a member of American Legion Post 32 in Springfield, was the keynote speaker at the 2016 ALYPC graduation ceremony.

The American Legion will accept applications until May 26, 2017. Teenagers 14-16 are encouraged to apply for and attend the 2017 ALYPC for an enriching experience. For more information about ALYPC, please contact Safety, Law and Order Committee Chairman Delmar Buske at (217) 555-9555, or Illinois State Police Special Agent Melissa Uhles at (618) 346-3482.

Additional information and camp applications are available online at the following website: http://www.illegion.org/wp-content/uploads/2016/01/2017-Youth-Police-Brochure.pdf