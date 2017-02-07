Support The Bluejays & Share Your Pics!

The community is rallying behind the 7th Grade Blue Jays basketball team as they gear up for Thursday’s state championship game! Above, the employees of Bradford National Bank show their love.

If you, or your business, club, or group, are showing your Blue Jay pride, share a pic with us at WGEL and we’ll share it with our audience. Just email it to ryan@wgel.com or send it to the Bradford National Bank text line at 618-664-3300.

If you have any exciting pics from the recent game – or if you get some Thursday – be sure to share those as well.

—

Greenville Jr. High art students decorated the windows at Watson’s Health Mart Drug Store Tuesday afternoon, showing their Blue Jay pride…

—

Dr. Matthew McCullough of Greenville shared these photos of last Saturday’s game.

His son, Peyton is pictured below, with his grandma, Sheryl Delamater. Gotta love that blue hair!

GO BLUE JAYS!