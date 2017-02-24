SWEC Board Appoints Annette Hartlieb

The board of directors of Southwestern Electric Cooperative, Greenville, Ill., has appointed member Annette Hartlieb of Vandalia to a vacancy left by the retirement of longtime director Barbara Tedrick. Tedrick, who served as a director from the cooperative’s eastern service district for 32 years, retired Dec. 22, 2016.

Hartlieb will complete Tedrick’s term, which ends Sept. 9, 2017. She accepted the appointment during the cooperative’s Jan. 26 board meeting. “I’m excited about my position on the board, and I look forward to serving the members,” she said.

Hartlieb, who grew up on a farm north of New Douglas, was raised on Southwestern Electric lines. “As a kid, I attended Southwestern Electric’s annual meetings with my parents,” she recalled. “I’ve continued that tradition with my three children, and they look forward to attending the meeting every year.”

For the past two years, Hartlieb has served as division administrator for educational services at the Regional Office of Education (ROE) #3, which serves Bond, Christian, Effingham, Fayette and Montgomery counties. Prior to that, she served as principal of Mulberry Grove Elementary School for six years. She taught third grade at Mulberry Grove Elementary School for 11 years before accepting the principal’s position.

Hartlieb has been a member of the Illinois Principals Association and Illinois Education Association, and served on various school committees and organizations. She’s also served with the Alhambra Jaycees, the Bond County Health Department Medical Reserve Corps, and as a professional development trainer for ROE #3.

She and her husband, Dennis, live southwest of Vandalia with their three children.

Southwestern Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit utility which provides power to nearly 23,000 residential, commercial, agricultural and industrial members in 11 counties along the Interstate 70 corridor, including parts of the St. Louis Metro East.