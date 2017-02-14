Unit 2 Bond Hearing Continued

The Bond County Community Unit 2 school board was to hold a public hearing Monday evening regarding a proposal to issue working cash bonds.

It was realized too late that Monday was an official state holiday for Lincoln’s birthday, and no special meetings or hearing could be held.

Board members gathered to hear the news. A hearing was opened with no one making comments, however no official action could be taken.

The board recessed the hearing until 5 p.m. Thursday at the office building on North Hena Street in Greenville.

The proposal is for the board to issue up to $1.32 million in working cash bonds to pay the next two years of the 2013 building bonds that were approved by voters.

This is in anticipation of the Illinois legislature possibly approving the Property Tax Extension Limitation Law, or tax caps, in every county, which would limit the amount of borrowing capability in years ahead.

Superintendent Wes Olson said the reallocation of debt with the working cash bonds would not have an adverse affect on property tax bills.

Click below to hear Tim King, of Kings Financial Consulting, talk to the board about the levy, after the bond action, for the 2016 tax year:

The district will abate the original refunding bond levy each of the two years that the working cash bonds are used.

The board will have to hold a special meeting next week to approve the debt reallocation bonds.