Stephen S. Holtgrave, Jr., age 43 of rural Carlyle, faces nine criminal charges in Clinton County Circuit Court, eight of them pertaining to alleged unlawful videotaping inside a residence.

He has pled not guilty to the charges and demanded a jury trial. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 1.

The state alleges that on February 6, the defendant made a video recording of a female at her Carlyle residence.

Other charges allege the same actions at a rural Carlyle residence between December 16 of last year and February 1 of this year. Some counts allege children under the age of 18 were filmed in a residential bathroom.

Holtgrave is also charged with theft less than $400, for allegedly taking under garments from a rural home.