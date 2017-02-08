Used Book Sale

Over 36,000 used books and other items, including DVDs, videos, CDs, books on CD and cassette, records, music cassettes, puzzles, games and sheet music, will be on hand when the Auxiliary at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese opens the doors for their 15th annual Used Book Fair and Bake Sale on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Breese American Legion, 575 N. Main St.

The event will be open Thursday, Feb. 23, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, Feb. 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with half-price after 3 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 25, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with half-price all day; and Sunday, Feb. 26, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon with prices at $3/bag until 10:30 a.m. then everything free until closing (packing up begins at 11:30 a.m.)

Event coordinators have the option of adjusting the schedule in case of inclement weather or other emergency with changes posted on the hospital’s Facebook page if possible.

Admission will be charged the first day only – $6 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and $3 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. – with free admission the remaining three days.

Bake sale items will be available Friday, Feb. 24, only, from 10 a.m. until sold out.

On the first day of the fair, most items, except for those individually priced, will be from 15 cents to $1. Prices include hardcover books – $1; paperbacks – 50 cents; toddlers’, children’s and teens – 50 cents for hardcovers and 25 cents for paperbacks; romance, Harlequins and Silhouettes – 50 cents; records – 50 cents; sheet music and magazines – 10 cents.

There will be a number of individually priced specialty books. Some sheet music along with DVDs, CDs, videotapes, music cassettes, books on tape and CDs, games and puzzles will also be individually priced.

Books – fiction and non-fiction – will be organized in over 60 categories and genres.

In addition, tickets for the Auxiliary’s Monday, March 20, Spring Quilt Raffle will be available at $1 each or six/$5. Featured on the raffle is a 90-inch by 109-inch mauve and blue 20-block quilt in an eight-pointed star pattern and a 34-inch by 41-inch cross-stitched alphabet quilt in pastels on a white background.

Proceeds from Auxiliary activities benefit HSHS St. Joseph’s in Breese.

For more information, contact Volunteer Services at 526-5351 or judy.schrage@hshs.org.