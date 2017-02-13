Vacant House Fire In Royal Lake

Smithboro Firefighters responded Sunday, at 1:21 p.m., to a reported grass fire along Minnesota Avenue in Royal Lake.

According to Fire Chief Dale Deverick, by the time firefighters arrived, the fire had spread to the porch of a nearby vacant house and the house was burning. Mulberry Grove and Greenville Firefighters were called for mutual aid with tankers and manpower. Firefighters extinguished the fire but the house is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported and firefighters were on the scene almost two hours.