Vandalia Chamber Cardinals Dinner

The Vandalia Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Cardinals Baseball dinner Saturday, March 4, in the Vandalia American Legion. Guests are Ken Oberkfell and Glenn Brummer of the 1982 World Series Champion St. Louis Cardinals.

A ballpark dinner is at 6:00 p.m. followed by a question and answer session with the ballplayers. There will be time after the program for autographs. Please bring your own items to autograph. A limited number of baseball cards will be available.

Tickets are $20.00 for adults and $10.00 for children ages 18 and younger.

For more information or to order tickets, call 431-2281.