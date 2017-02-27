Warm Temps & Storms In Area

Warmer and more unstable air will be working in from the lower Mississippi Valley through Tuesday, culminating in what looks to be record heat for many areas Tuesday afternoon.

The highest threat for severe weather continues to be late Tuesday afternoon and night. The Storm Prediction Center has an Enhanced Risk of Severe Thunderstorms for Tuesday/Tuesday night for portions of southern and eastern Missouri and southern Illinois, with a Slight Risk for a majority of central and northeast Missouri as well as west-central Illinois. Severe thunderstorms capable of producing large hail, damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be possible late Tuesday afternoon through Tuesday night.

As always, stay tuned to WGEL 101.7 FM for the latest up-to-date weather information from the National Weather Service.