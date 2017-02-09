Wheelchair Struck By Truck

Greenville Police were notified Thursday morning at 6 AM of an individual in a wheelchair who had been struck by a pick-up truck on Harris Avenue in front of Capri IGA.

Police told WGEL that 64 year old Carolyn Hunter of Greenville was operating a motorized wheelchair on Harris Avenue when she was struck by an eastbound pickup truck.

Hunter was taken by ambulance to HSHS Holy Family Hospital in Greenville and was then airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting Greenville Police with the investigation. No citations have been issued in relation to the accident.