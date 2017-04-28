First Vandalia Corp. Annual Meeting

The 33rd Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of First Vandalia Corp., parent company of The First National Bank with locations in Vandalia, Ramsey, Patoka, Mulberry Grove and Greenville, was held on Wednesday April 19, 2017 at The First National Bank in Vandalia, Illinois.

Todd L. Shulman and B. Rand Edwards were re-elected to three-year terms. They join current directors Steven C. Henna, David J. Lidy, Thomas L. McCarty, Michael R. Radliff, Janice K. Romack, and Ann M. Schwarm.

Scott Lively, CPA, a partner with the accounting firm of CliftonLarsonAllen LLP announced the annual audit resulted in a “clean” unqualified opinion and confirmed the “safe and sound” condition of The First National Bank. He commented on the company’s financial performance, “Our report found that you really know your loan customers and you make good credit decisions.” Lively commended FNB’s internal management for leading a “very efficient, well run bank.”

Chairman Todd Shulman opened the meeting with a moment of silence in memory of former FNB President/CEO Ernie Chappel, who passed away in January. Shulman told the crowd, “Ernie’s lasting legacy will be the culture he fostered at The First National Bank.”

Bank President Michael Radliff thanked his fellow directors and past directors for “creating the operating model and traditions” that he has enjoyed since joining FNB in 2015. Radliff acknowledged the bank’s employees for their important role in assuring the bank conducted its business in the “safe and sound manner” described by Lively during his report.

Perhaps the highlight of the meeting was the twin sister shareholders in attendance whose grandfather, Robert Henry Sturgess, was an early employee of The First National Bank. Mary Verdon of Ohio and Peg Oman of Michigan had received the shares from their mother, who was the daughter of Mr. Sturgess. This was their first time participating in the annual meeting. Adding to their delight was seeing a photo of their grandfather on the bank conference room wall. Mr. Sturgess began his banking career in 1891 for the old Bank of Vandalia. When the bank was reorganized and established as First National Bank in 1895, he continued with this institution as cashier until his death in 1939.

Chartered in 1865, The First National Bank has grown to over $320 million in assets.