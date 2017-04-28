Harnetiaux Honored

Larry Harnetiaux of Greenville has been inducted into the Mid-State Collectors Club Hall of Fame.

It was a surprise birthday present for Harnetiaux when the club met April 12.

He was also presented the club’s honorary member plaque for 2016-17, becoming the eighth member to receive this honor.

Harnetiaux was among a number of antique tractor collectors in the area who met in late 2000 to organize the collector’s club. He has remained very active in the group.

In addition, Harnetiaux is a member and past president of the Bond County Antique Machinery Club.