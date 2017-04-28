Heavy Rain This Weekend

The National Weather Service is predicting heavy rain all weekend for the WGEL listening area.

Jim Kramper, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in St. Louis, told WGEL the rain may add up to several inches by the start of the workweek Monday.

With the expected amount of rain, flooding is likely and Kramper said motorists need to be especially careful to avoid any water-covered roadways.

Stay tuned to WGEL for up to date weather information from the National Weather Service.