MG FFA Banquet

Mulberry Grove FFA Banquet was held on April 18 in the Mulberry Grove High School gym. At Banquet certain Mulberry Grove FFA members were presented with awards and new officers were installed.

The first award of the night was the Greenhand Degree. This award is given to first year members who show potential for leadership and future participation in our organization. The Greenhands who were awarded this degree were McKayla Drake, Chandler Hans, Kim Bone, and Trista Koertge.

The next award presented was the Chapter Degree. To qualify for the Chapter Degree you must be a second year FFA member who must have made at least $150 from their SAE, Supervised Agricultural Experience, or have worked at least 45 hours outside of class. The members who were awarded the Chapter Degree were Hannah Albert, Maggie Goodin, Gabby Hoffman, and Tyler Lutz.

Next our Chapter Scholars were recognized. One student from each grade was chosen for this award. These students are the FFA members who have the highest GPA in their class. The students recognized were Freshman- Kim Bone, Sophomore- Chandler Hans, Junior- Krista Waters, and Senior- Katie Dugan.

Two individuals were recognized for their SAE projects. These two students were given Proficiency Awards. To qualify for a Proficiency Award you must keep a record of a project of your choice. These two students were Jade Koertge with her Food Service book and Ross Tompkins with his Diversified Ag Production and Grain Production books.

Finally, before the installation of the new officers we announced scholarship recipients. Each scholarship was for $1,000 each. There were two scholarships. The first scholarship announced was the Brett Schewe Memorial Scholarship, which was given to Jade Koertge. Next was the Mulberry Grove R’ Farm Scholarship, given to Jade Koertge and Katie Dugan.