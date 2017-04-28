Professor Harold Hill, Marian the Librarian, and the River City Boys Band are taking stage for The Music Man at Greenville College’s Whitlock Music Center May 5th and 6th at 7:30 pm! Directed by Dr. Jeffrey S. Wilson and Jes Adam, the cast is comprised of Greenville College’s Choir and Factory Theatre, and includes students from the Greenville Junior High Marching Band.

Greenville College’s Whitlock Music Building is located at the corner of College Ave and Elm St in Greenville, Illinois. Show time for The Music Man is 7:30 pm on Friday – May 5th and Saturday – May 6. All tickets are $5 and are being sold for purchase at Watson’s Drugstore, Jo’s Java, and Adam Brothers Coffeehouse. All tickets are for general admission with seating available at 7:00 pm. For more information call Jes Adam at 618-664-7128. Bring the entire family to see this classic tale at 7:30 pm on May 5th and 6th at the Whitlock Music Building at Greenville College.