Rain….Too Much Rain, Storms and Flooding

Strong to severe storms hit the area Saturday night on top of the very heavy rainfall that had already fallen and continued to fall on Sunday. The line of severe storms moved in from the west and cause Thunderstorm warnings in Madison, Montgomery, Macoupin, Clinton and Fayette Counties. We received reports from listeners in Troy, Hillsboro, Greenville, Pocahontas, Vandalia, Smithboro, Sorento, Highland, Carlyle and Breese all confirming that pea size and larger hail was falling, and that wind was knocking down tree limbs. Also many listeners were able to snap pictures of the storm and the flooding and shared them WGEL Radio, you can see these pictures at WGEL.com. By Saturday morning up to 5 inches of rain had fallen in the listening area with some area reporting higher amounts.

The flooding danger was just as serious as the thunderstorms. Water was reported on multiple highways. Also I-70 eastbound was closed for a while Saturday morning due to a semi-trailer accident. The weather hindered the clean-up process as well.

Rain is expected to return on Wednesday but most of the next work week should be dry.

Flooding Dolls Orchard Bottom



Near Zero Visibility



Water Rushing down Shoal Creek



Flooding yard