Remembering Erin Moran

As you know, Happy Days star Erin Moran passed away Saturday, April 22 at the age of 56. Moran visited Greenville just about a year ago as one of the celebrity guests at the Greenville Graffiti Car Show.

Some listeners submitted their photos with Moran to share and we wanted to present those along with some other photos from Moran’s visit to Greenville last June.

Moran participated in a fun event, “An Evening At The Diner”, the evening before the car show. Moran and her Happy Days costars Don Most and Anson Williams visited with fans and answered questions from WGEL’s Jeff Leidel…

From the 2016 Greenville Graffiti Car Show…

As part of the festivities, Greenville Mayor Alan Gaffner issued a special proclamation to honor the Happy Days stars and gave them each a key to the city…