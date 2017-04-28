Unit 2 Projects

The recent passage by voters of the facilities sales tax, to assist Bond County schools, is allowing Unit 2 to proceed on three much-needed projects.

At its meeting Monday night, the Bond County Unit 2 school board awarded contracts for replacement of the gymnasium floors at the Greenville Elementary School and Pocahontas School, and a new gym roof at GES.

Mike Wilhite, district buildings director, told the board that the Pocahontas gym floor desperately needs to be replaced with new hard maple wood. It was mentioned everything will be done to save the logo in the center of the gym floor.

The old GES gym area has had a carpet cover for many years. Wilhite advised it will be replaced with a rubberized surface that acts similar to a wooden gym floor.

Missouri Floor Company of St. Louis will do both floors. The bid for the Pocahontas project was $66,900 and the GES floor bid was $59,900, which was $65 over a bid submitted by a Texas company.

At the suggestion of the architect, the district allowed for contingency expenses, so the cost of both projects will not exceed $133,140.

Joiner Sheet Metal of Greenville had the lowest of five bids to replace the GES gym roof. The bid was $62,475, more than $16,000 below the next lowest bidder.

The board approved paying an amount not to exceed $65,675, which includes a five percent contingency.