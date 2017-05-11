Academic Foundation Gala A Success

The Bond County Unit 2 Academic Foundation held their second annual Light the Way Gala earlier this spring. According to Academic Foundation Treasurer, Amanda Dussold, the event was a big success. Dussold said the gala generated just under $21,000 last year and just over $26,000 this year, for a 24% increase.

Click below to hear her comments:

Money raised by the Academic Foundation is used to fund several scholarships and teacher grants. Every year, teachers are invited to submit grant applications to receive funds to pay for projects the Unit 2 School Board would otherwise not be able to cover with their regular budget.

Dussold and Foundation President Don Dillon said the foundation is putting an emphasis on funding the foundation’s endowment, with the goal of a self-sustaining source of teacher grant funds.

Click below to hear more details:

Dussold and Dylan said naming opportunities are not just for scholarships…they also exist in regards to teacher grants.

Click below to hear more:

All teacher grants that are awarded are required to exceed twelve months in duration, ensuring that the funds and projects benefit several classes for years to come.