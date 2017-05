The Bond County Soil and Water Conservation District is accepting entries for its annual poster contest. All Bond County students, ages K-grade 8 may enter. The theme is “Healthy Soils are Full of Life.”

You may drop off entries at the Bond County office at 1111 Harris Avenue from 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday – Friday. Entries must be in by Tuesday, May 9.

For more information, call Emily at 664-0555, ext. 3003.