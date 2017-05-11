Bicentennial Entertainment

The lineup of entertainment for the Bond County Bicentennial celebration and Fourth Fest has been completed.

The event will take place Saturday and Sunday, July 1 and 2, in downtown Greenville.

It was previously announced that Head East will perform on Saturday night and the Ides of March with Jim Peterik will play on Sunday night.

On July 1st, the music begins at 5 p.m. with Swamp Weiss and the Swamp Daddies performing and Head East will be on stage from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

Randy Alderman, coordinator of music for the Bicentennial Committee, said after the Head East concert, there will be an open mic Bond County jam. Bond County talent will have to sign up to participate and Alderman reported more information about that will be forthcoming.

On July 2, the Ides of March will play from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The United States Air Force Band of Mid-America will follow, performing before and during the fireworks.

The fireworks are being presented by the Bond County Fourth Fest Committee.

After the fireworks, the Brother Jefferson Band, featuring Jeff Chapman from Greenville, will play.

All concerts are free.

The main stage will be set up at the intersection of Second and Main Streets, facing the courthouse.